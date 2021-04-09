NFL Insider: Deshaun Watson’s Playing Future Is “Up In The Air”

Deshaun Watson’s legal team received promising news this Friday afternoon, but the Houston Texans quarterback has a long way to go before he can return to the field.

Watson is currently facing 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, yet he hasn’t been placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Although he hasn’t been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the latest update on Watson’s playing career is not encouraging at all. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Watson during this Friday’s edition of NFL Now.

“These are not going away absent Deshaun Watson somehow deciding to settle or these cases being dropped, which I don’t get the sense anything is happening anytime soon,” Rapoport said. “It also means that his future on the playing field is a little bit up in the air.

“We don’t know what the NFL is going to do, what the NFL is doing to decide – if they’re going to act at all. The Houston Texans haven’t said much except for Cal McNair putting out a letter to season-ticket holders saying they’re deeply disturbed by the allegations.”

From NFL Now: The latest on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson after today's legal developments in Houston. pic.twitter.com/J4PL7pl3M8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2021

Before all these allegations emerged, Watson requested a trade from the Texans.

All the trade talks surrounding Watson have come to a halt since he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The NFL has announced that it’s closely monitoring this situation. It’ll be interesting to see what it decides to do with Watson.