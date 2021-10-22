NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors over the past few days. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, NFL insider Josina Anderson has an update on the Pro Bowl quarterback’s future.

Anderson is reporting that Watson most likely won’t be able to play right away if he’s traded due to his current legal situation.

“An NFL league source said to me, that IF Texans QB Deshaun Watson is traded that they ‘don’t think that he’ll play right away because he’s still subject to the personal conduct policy…You don’t have to be put on the Commissioner’s Exempt List to be subject to the (P.C.P),'” Anderson said.

Watson hasn’t taken a snap yet for the Texans this season because of his situation away from the field. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Earlier this week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that a trade involving Watson could be done by the end of this week. The trade front has been quiet for the past 48 hours, but perhaps the Texans will strike a deal soon.

The Miami Dolphins are currently the frontrunners to trade for Watson. In fact, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported that Miami would have probably acquired the star quarterback already if his civil lawsuits never emerged.

Only time will tell if the Texans actually trade Watson before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.