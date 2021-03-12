NFL Insider Has Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Houston Texans head coach David Culley made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not on the trading block.

However, when speaking with reporters later in the afternoon, Culley’s use of language seemed to suggest Watson could be had for the right price. “Based on the conversation, I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded,” NFL insider Jake Trotter said after speaking with Culley.

“Culley didn’t explicitly say that, but when using terms like on the roster ‘right now’ and ‘we want guys who are all in’—writing is on the wall,” Trotter said. Well, even after those comments, the Texans don’t appear to be willing to dish Watson just yet.

On Thursday night, NFL insider Josina Anderson provided an update on the Watson trade rumors. She said the Texans still haven’t had discussions about trading the star quarterback.

“I’m told the Texans still haven’t had any discussions internally or externally entertaining any deal to trade QB Deshaun Watson, despite HC David Culley’s ‘right now’ comment about Watson’s status, which Culley worked to clarify later today, per source. Will continue monitoring,” Josina said on Twitter.

While the Texans don’t want to move on from Watson, sooner might be better. If the team waits until after the 2021 NFL draft, the Texans won’t really know what they’re getting in a potential trade.

Of course, Houston could decide not to trade him at all and force him to make a decision about playing the 2021 season with the Texans or not playing at all.

This could take a while.