NFL Insider Has Encouraging Update On Texans Star J.J. Watt

With the NFL Playoffs only a few weeks away, the Houston Texans could receive a major boost to their defense. All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt is on pace to return in the near future.

Houston has been without Watt for the past two months due to a torn pectoral muscle. Unfortunately, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has dealt with several injuries in recent years.

The Texans are firmly in the mix to win the AFC South, but Bill O’Brien can use a little more firepower on his defense.

Despite the fact that Watt suffered a major injury back on Oct. 27, the Texans expect him to be on the field in the next week or two.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Watt’s return date hinges on when Houston clinches a spot in the postseason.

“He is in fact expected to be back at practice for the Texans,” Rapoport said. “If the playoffs are still in doubt, expect him back Week 17. If they clinch a spot in the playoffs, then the likely time that he’s back at practice is the first week of the playoffs.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Texans are expecting star DE JJ Watt back for the playoffs, while the #Bucs are bringing back QB Jameis Winston for 2020. pic.twitter.com/VM7VtITjFO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2019

The potential return of Watt could really help the Texans down the stretch. While there’s no denying that Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are leading the offense to new heights, the defense is allowing 23.6 points per game.

Houston will be in action this afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.