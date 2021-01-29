On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that star quarterback Deshaun Watson officially asked the Houston Texans to trade him.

Rumors pointed towards a potential trade, but Watson had not officially demanded one. Watson would be an upgrade over pretty much every quarterback in the NFL not named Patrick Mahomes.

Not long after the news broke, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that over half the league had already call the Texans about a potential trade. There are only a handful of teams that can actually pull off a trade for Watson.

Rapoport thinks the Carolina Panthers are one of them.

“Don’t sleep on the Carolina Panthers,” Rapoport said. “They are a team that I’m told is going to be aggressive in potentially acquiring Deshaun Watson.”

From NFL Now: The #Texans have received plenty of calls on Deshaun Watson, and that will continue. From the #Jets to the #Bears to #Panthers, who'll make a strong push, to many others. One of the most robust trade markets we've seen. pic.twitter.com/uMpnK6iYP0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Carolina holds the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Panthers would have to send that and at least another two first-round picks to the Texans if they want a chance of landing Watson.

Earlier this week, reports suggested it would take at least three first-round picks and potentially additional players to lure the Texans into a trade. Owner Cal McNair is reportedly standing pat about not wanting to trade Watson – at all.

There will be plenty of teams interested in a trade for a top-five quarterback. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are among the most popular destinations.

Carolina, New England, San Francisco and more could also join the conversation.