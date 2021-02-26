NFL Insider Names 2 Teams To Watch In Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

The Houston Texans are reportedly standing firm in their decision to not trade disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson. But that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen, and if it does, there are some teams to watch.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler noted that the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are teams to “look out for”. He noted that the Broncos are “intriguing to him” and that the Panthers are close to his hometown in Georgia.

“Watch out for the Denver Broncos because they’re intriguing to him,” Fowler said. “And the Carolina Panthers, I’m told, is a team to watch out for because he knows they’ll be aggressive, they’re close to his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia, and have some intriguing pieces on offense.”

Fowler also casually mentioned the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins since they have the most draft capital in the 2021 NFL Draft. But all four teams have a top-10 pick in the draft.

All four of those teams have question marks at quarterback, and Deshaun Watson could easily solve that.

Reports have emerged this week that despite meeting with new Texans head coach David Culley, Watson remains unmoved in his desire to leave the club.

To that end, he is reportedly willing to skip games if it means getting out of Houston.

The Texans clearly think that they can wait out or talk out their problems with Watson. But if they can’t they’ll need to make a decision soon. The 2021 NFL Draft is only two months away.

Which “team to watch” seems like the most likely trade spot for Deshaun Watson?