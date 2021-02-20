NFL Insider Names 3 “Best Fits” For Former Texans Star J.J. Watt

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans made headlines by releasing former star defensive end J.J. Watt.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year released a statement, saying he asked for his release from the team. Immediately after the news broke, fans started clamoring for their respective teams to sign Watt.

Of course, only one team will get the chance to sign Watt, but there are plenty vying for his services right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers jumped out as the favorites among sports books.

But where is the best fit for Watt? NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks suggested three teams offer the best fit for Watt.

He listed the Packers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans as the best landing spots for Watt. Brooks called the Bills the best “cultural fit” for Watt, but suggested he could “cement” his legacy as a Wisconsin icon by winning the Super Bowl with the Packers.

“As a Wisconsin native, Watt heading to Green Bay is sensible based on how the homecoming would enhance his personal brand on and off the field,” Brooks wrote this week. “He already has earned legendary status as a former Badger, but helping the Packers hoist the Lombardi Trophy would cement his legacy as an icon.”

Earlier reports indicated at least a dozen teams showed interest in signing Watt when the news broke.

While Watt isn’t the dominant player he used to be, it’s clear he’ll be able to pick a spot that will give him a great chance to win a Super Bowl.

Where will he play next?