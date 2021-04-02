NFL Insider Names New Potential Landing Spot For Alex Smith

Earlier this offseason, veteran quarterback Alex Smith hit the open market after the Washington Football Team released him in early March.

Immediately after Smith became available, analysts mentioned potential landing spots. At the time, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said he heard two teams showed interest in the 36-year-old: the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Well, over the past few weeks, the market on Smith has cooled. There hasn’t been a ton of interest in Smith, who finally returned to the field last season following a horrendous leg injury in 2018.

However, that lack of interest could be coming to an end. On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Tom Pelissero mentioned one team that could need Alex Smith in the coming months.

He listed the Houston Texans as a potential landing spot.

The #Texans still haven’t engaged in trade talks, but they continue to get calls about Deshaun Watson. And if it becomes clear Watson won’t be there — via trade, holdout or otherwise — don’t rule out Alex Smith landing in Houston. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q1yPLMBOTU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 2, 2021

Pelissero mentioned that the move would likely only happen if star quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t on the roster for the 2021 season.

“And if it becomes clear Watson won’t be there — via trade, holdout or otherwise — don’t rule out Alex Smith landing in Houston,” he said.

Teams have reportedly kept calling the Texans about a potential trade for Watson despite allegations of sexual misconduct by over 20 women. It’s unclear if Houston is willing to part with its franchise quarterback.

We’ll have to wait and see if Smith finds a new landing spot before the 2021 season kicks off.