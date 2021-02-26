NFL Insider Offers Timeline On Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

The Houston Texans have received a plethora of phone calls – and even a few voicemails – about a potential trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2021 season.

Watson, on the other hand, reportedly doubled-down on his request for a trade. According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson spoke with new head coach David Culley and made it clear he still wants to be traded.

While Watson clearly wants out, the Texans aren’t in any hurry to move on from their star quarterback. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Houston doesn’t have a “deadline” to trade Watson by.

“The Texans don’t plan on trading QB Deshaun Watson, and they don’t view the start of free agency as any sort of deadline for a decision,” Rapoport said. “The NFL Draft may not be a deadline for a resolution, either. In other words, buckle up. This will take a while.”

Watson is coming off of his best season in the NFL, but the Texans managed to win just four games during the 2020 campaign.

Following a rough season, the former Clemson star made it clear he doesn’t want to play for the organization again. Neither side is backing down, with Watson doubling down on his trade request and the Texans refusing to move him.

Will the Texans finally give in and trade Watson?