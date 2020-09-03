NFL Insider Shares What He’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson Contract

Patrick Mahomes inked a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this off-season. Now, Deshaun Watson is looking to do the same with the Houston Texans.

Watson and the Texans are reportedly “working hard” to come to a contract extension ahead of the 2020 season. Houston clearly feels confident Watson is its franchise quarterback, which comes as no surprise.

The Texans won’t be offering a deal anywhere close to the duration or monetary value of Mahomes’ new contract extension. Pro Football Talk reports Watson wants a three-year extension. Given he has two years left on his current contract, a three-year extension would keep him in Houston for the next five years.

If the Texans can improve their roster, Watson should be able to guide Houston though a few deep playoff runs in future years.

The Patrick Mahomes 12-year commitment is an outlier that very few quarterbacks would ever want. I’ve heard for weeks that Deshaun wants a three-year extension to his current deal, which has two years left on it. https://t.co/CqoygWprV5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 3, 2020

A new contract for Deshaun Watson is well deserved. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns compared 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season. The year before, Watson had 4,165 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with just nine picks.

The Texans should be able to compete for the AFC South in coming years with Watson sticking around. The Colts, Jaguars and Titans have plenty of issues that remain unsolved, as do the Texans. If Houston can draft well these next two years, there’s no reason the Texans can’t be a major contender in the AFC.

Watson and the Texans open their season next Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It looks like the Houston QB could have a new contract extension by then.