Texans Respond To NFL’s Investigation Into QB Deshaun Watson

Disturbing allegations that Deshaun Watson committed sexual misconduct continued to roll in on Thursday. A third lawsuit was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims that his firm has been hired to represent nine women interested in taking legal action against the 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback.

The latest accusation is the most severe thus far, as the plaintiff alleges that Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December of 2020. The lawsuit claims that the Texans quarterback “got more aggressive” and “coerced her to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing her to perform oral sex on him” during their encounter.

As a result of the growing severity of the situation, the NFL confirmed that it will investigate the allegations against Watson. The 25-year-old is now under review under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Houston Texans issued another statement after the NFL informed the organization that it would be looking into the team’s quarterback.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the Texans wrote in a statement, via NFL Network’s James Palmer. “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.

“We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes.”

Watson vehemently denied the first accusation made against him earlier this week, accusing Buzbee of making a “baseless six-figure settlement demand.” He has yet to comment on the other two lawsuits, including the allegation of sexual assault made on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback has been in the news throughout the offseason after requesting a trade away from his current team. Now, Watson will be investigated for his alleged actions off the field in what’s turned into an extremely serious story.

Stay tuned for more updates and information about the legal proceedings involving Deshaun Watson over the coming days.