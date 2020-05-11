The Spun

League Executives Predict Next Star NFL QB To Sign Mega Deal

Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes shake hands following a playoff game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans shake hands following the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Every year, it seems like we see a different quarterback sign a huge contract extension and become the highest-paid player at his position.

Currently, the Falcons’ Matt Ryan leads the league in terms of total contract value ($150 million) and fully guaranteed money for a quarterback. Russell Wilson commands the highest-yearly salary ($35 million) at the position, while the Rams’ Jarrett Goff leads the NFL in total guaranteed money for a QB.

Who will be the next quarterback to get his big payday? Well, the Dallas Cowboys are negotiating with Dak Prescott, though the two sides seem to be at an impasse. We all know that when the time comes for Patrick Mahomes to get paid, the Kansas City Chiefs will hand him a blank check.

But before either of them sign an extension, many league executives expect the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson will agree to a mega-deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This move would make sense, at least from Houston’s perspective.

The Texans have already given left tackle Laremy Tunsil a huge contract, and with DeAndre Hopkins being traded away, it is critical they lock up Watson as their offensive building block for years to come.

With that being said, is it worth it for Watson to lock himself in long-term in Houston? The Texans aren’t particularly well-run under Bill O’Brien, and it is fair to question if the team has enough weapons around its franchise QB.

Still, money is money, and Watson is in line for an astronomical amount of it. It wouldn’t surprise us if he and the Texans come together on a new contract in the next couple of months.

