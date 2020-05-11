League Executives Predict Next Star NFL QB To Sign Mega Deal

Every year, it seems like we see a different quarterback sign a huge contract extension and become the highest-paid player at his position.

Currently, the Falcons’ Matt Ryan leads the league in terms of total contract value ($150 million) and fully guaranteed money for a quarterback. Russell Wilson commands the highest-yearly salary ($35 million) at the position, while the Rams’ Jarrett Goff leads the NFL in total guaranteed money for a QB.

Who will be the next quarterback to get his big payday? Well, the Dallas Cowboys are negotiating with Dak Prescott, though the two sides seem to be at an impasse. We all know that when the time comes for Patrick Mahomes to get paid, the Kansas City Chiefs will hand him a blank check.

But before either of them sign an extension, many league executives expect the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson will agree to a mega-deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This move would make sense, at least from Houston’s perspective.

The Texans have already given left tackle Laremy Tunsil a huge contract, and with DeAndre Hopkins being traded away, it is critical they lock up Watson as their offensive building block for years to come.

Several league execs believe Deshaun Watson will be the next QB to sign mega-extension – before Patrick Mahomes, who is considered in his own stratosphere. They think Texans have more urgency, and with making Laremy Tunsil highest-paid LT by wide margin, time to do same for QB. pic.twitter.com/YYIAmjjcPI — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 11, 2020

With that being said, is it worth it for Watson to lock himself in long-term in Houston? The Texans aren’t particularly well-run under Bill O’Brien, and it is fair to question if the team has enough weapons around its franchise QB.

Still, money is money, and Watson is in line for an astronomical amount of it. It wouldn’t surprise us if he and the Texans come together on a new contract in the next couple of months.