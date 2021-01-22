NFL QB Josh McCown Reportedly Interviews For Head Coaching Job

Despite being the first team to fire their head coach during the 2020 season, the Houston Texans are the last team remaining with a vacancy at the position. They’ve conducted a lengthy search and recently interviewed a player on their active roster for the job.

According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Texans have conducted an interview with longtime quarterback Josh McCown for the head coaching job. McCown is coming off his 19th NFL season with his 12th NFL team.

Pelissero noted in his report that no deal for McCown or any other candidate is imminent. He is still technically an active player.

He had initially retired prior to the 2019 NFL season, but was convinced to come out of retirement as part of a deal with the Eagles. McCown was even offered a job on the Eagles coaching staff prior to the 2020 season, but he chose to stay on the practice squad to continue his NFL career.

The Texans signed McCown off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad this past November.

With all eyes on the #Texans’ head coaching search, the team conducted interviews today with former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell – and longtime NFL QB Josh McCown, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The team continues to do due diligence on multiple candidates. No hire imminent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2021

Josh McCown was a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Sam Houston State in the 2002 NFL Draft.

In his first 11 seasons, he started just 33 games, going 13-20 for five different teams. He’s found significantly more success over the past eight years. McCown enjoyed a couple of renaissance years with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

While most NFL fans would likely raise their eyebrows at the Houston Texans making him their head coach, it’s widely believed that McCown is an excellent QB mentor who will be a coach somewhere, someday.

He’s already older than several coaches who just got hired this cycle…

