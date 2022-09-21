NFL Quarterback Popped Up On Injury Report Wednesday

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans added starting quarterback Davis Mills to the injury report today with a thumb injury.

The good news for Texans fans is that Mills was a full participant, so whatever issue he's dealing with does not appear to be a serious one.

Mills also met the media on Wednesday, so again, we aren't expecting him to miss this week's game.

Meanwhile, defensive linemen Maliek Collins and Jerry Hughes did not practice, with Hughes' listing being not injury related.

Tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive back Isaac Yiadom also didn't participate, while linebackers Blake Cashman and Kamu Grugier-Hill were limited.

Through two weeks, Mills has completed 56% of his passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes came in a Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 2 to fall to 0-1-1. They will take on the 1-1 Chicago Bears on the road this Sunday.