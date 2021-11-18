NFL Quarterback Reportedly Moving To Tight End

We’ve seen a number of quarterbacks try their hand at tight end or wide receiver to make a career in the NFL. Players like Logan Thomas have found success in the transition while Tim Tebow has failed. But one quarterback believes he can thrive with a change in role.

Per Houston Texans insider Aaron Reiss, Texans backup quarterback Jeff Driskel is switching to tight end. Texans tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said that Driskel is “a rare athlete” who can thrive in the role.

Driskel was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 after a five-year college career at Florida and Louisiana Tech. But he never played a down for the Niners and instead joined the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2018, Driskel made his NFL debut with the Bengals. He saw spot duty in the middle of the 2018 season and got his first career start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Driskel went 1-4 as a starter and finished the year with 1,003 passing yards, six touchdowns and two picks.

Driskel joined the Detroit Lions in 2019 and went 0-3 as a starter that year. He played for the Denver Broncos last year and lost his only start.

Texans QB Jeff Driskel is moving to tight end. TEs coach Andy Bischoff called him “a rare athlete.” — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) November 18, 2021

Driskel is in the TE room full time and in special teams meetings, Bischoff said. Not really a QB for this team anymore. This came about via a convo between Bischoff, David Culley and Nick Caserio. — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) November 18, 2021

Since joining the Houston Texans, Driskel has not seen the field at all. He was a healthy scratch last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Maybe moving to tight end is the kind of move that will help resurrect Driskel’s NFL career.

We’ll have to wait and see.