NFL Reportedly Postponing Steelers vs. Titans Game

The first significant COVID-19 outbreak within an NFL organization has reportedly led to the first postponement of an NFL game.

Just over 24 hours ago, the Tennessee Titans shut down their facility after three players and five others within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. That news came after a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday morning, the Titans reportedly received another positive test. With four players testing positive for the virus, it put Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in jeopardy.

Well, just over an hour after the latest Titans player tested positive, the league has reportedly made a decision on the game. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Titans-Steelers game has been postponed.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

After the initial batch of positive tests, the NFL tried to hold out and play the game as previously scheduled. However, with another positive test, it looks like the NFL made the tough decision to postpone the contest.

As for when the game could be played, Russini noted Monday night is still a possibility. “They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results,” she said on Twitter.

Tuesday night has also been mentioned as a possible date for the game. The Titans and Steelers will be be in “wait and see” mode until a date is announced.