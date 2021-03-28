NFL Star Calls Out Media’s Coverage Of Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson is finding no shortage of allies during his ongoing legal battles. But one of Watson’s apparent supporters, Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard, is calling out the media for how they’ve handled this situation.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Leonard lambasted the media and the wider NFL world for bashing Watson with what he called “no evidence” and accused them of being silent during the Chad Wheeler controversy earlier this year. He feels that Watson shouldn’t be given more scrutiny with less evidence just because he’s a more prominent player than Wheeler.

“It’s crazy that people bash Watson with no evidence but nobody want to say anything about Chad Wheeler who tried to kill his girlfriend,” Leonard said. “I’m just saying now, D Wat got killed with no proof but this guy who tried to put his girlfriend underground @espn or any other outlets was [quiet].”

Leonard quickly found support from ESPN analyst and former safety Ryan Clark. The two agreed that there should have been more scrutiny on Wheeler given the open evidence. Leonard called for more fair treatment of players proportional to the evidence against them.

In fairness to the media, there has been significant coverage of the Chad Wheeler situation. ProFootballTalk stated very clearly that they did at least a dozen articles on the case against him.

This situation is also a bit different given how fluid it is. New allegations against Deshaun Watson are being presented every few days at this point.

But Leonard is right that there shouldn’t be a massive rush to judgement. The allegations are disturbing and the case against Watson itself may drag on for months or even a year.

For now though, the most we can do is wait until the facts and evidence come in.