NFL Team Had To Cancel Its Practice On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon an NFL team was forced to cancel its practice for precautionary reasons.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Houston Texans canceled practice and all other in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well.

Head coach David Culley spoke with reporters this afternoon on a Zoom call. He said the team has not returned any positive COVID-19 tests. However, the team made the decision to cancel practice anyway.

“We’ve got a few players that are under the weather right now, a little sick, and our medical team just felt like that it’d be best for us for precautionary reasons just to keep them home, and then we’ll be back to business as usual (Thursday),” Culley said.

Houston Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well. Coach David Culley says they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests. by @kristieap

https://t.co/Vrz1ClPG8p — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) December 1, 2021

Texans defensive end Jacob Martin said going through virtual practice last season helped prepare the team.

“We’ve had so much practice at this, that whether you’re virtual or doing in-person meetings, that doesn’t really matter,” he said. “Guys that have played the COVID season last year, we have a pretty good understanding of what needs to be done in terms of routine on Wednesdays and things like that, which would typically be a full-padded day for us.”

Houston faces off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.