Trade Buzz Is Growing For 2 Houston Texans Players

The NFL trade deadline is only nine days away, and the Houston Texans are expected to be among the teams selling off pieces.

Houston is 1-5 and needs a new head coach and general manager. The franchise doesn’t have many future assets stocked up, thanks to a series of past trades, and there are a number of high-priced veterans on the books.

The Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, and according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the team is expected to move one of its top two current wideouts before the Nov. 3 deadline.

“Rival executives expect the Texans will trade at least one receiver by the deadline — Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks are the most talked about at this point — and are gauging the market for veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus,” La Canfora reported.

Fuller (28 receptions, 455 yards and four touchdowns) and Cooks (27 receptions, 367 yards and two touchdowns) are Houston’s top two leading receivers.

Fuller is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Cooks, meanwhile, was acquired via trade with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason and has three years remaining on a contract extension he originally signed in LA.

The Texans are hosting the Green Bay Packers this afternoon.