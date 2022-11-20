NFL World Is Disgusted By Texans Offense On Sunday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Davis Mills #10 hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Houston Texans' offense was nothing short of abysmal in the first half on Sunday.

Houston gained only six yards of total offense on 20 plays in the first two quarters against the Washington Commanders. At intermission, the Texans found themselves down 20-0.

"The Texans offense has exploded -- its up to 6 yards on 20 plays," tweeted longtime Houston sports columnist John McClain at halftime, shortly after he called the team's offense arguably the worst he's seen in 40 years covering the NFL.

"The #Texans offense at halftime: 6 total net yards, -1 net passing yards, 7 net rushing yards, 0.3 yards per play Disgusting. Just disgusting," tweeted one fan. "Whole week to game plan and this is the result. 20-0 at halftime."

"Halftime thoughts: The Texans have allowed 20 points and scored none The Texans offense has gained 5 total yards The Texans are the worst team in the NFL and there needs to be serious dialogue at a complete reset at all levels," added @InDepthTexans.

The second half for the Texans has been marginally better, with quarterback Davis Mills leading a field goal drive.

However, Houston still trails 20-3, and has only 16 rushing yards on 13 carries. They're still well on their way to falling to 1-8-1 on the season and moving close to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.