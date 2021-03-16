NFL World Reacts To The Texans Quarterback News

The Houston Texans made waves in free agency on Tuesday afternoon with another signing prior to the new league year. Given the recent controversy surrounding Deshaun Watson, the NFL was shocked to find out that the newest addition was a quarterback.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans agreed to sign veteran Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million. The contract is expected to land the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback just under $6 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Taylor will turn 32 prior to the 2021 season and boasts playing experience on four different teams.

But, it’s not Taylor’s play on the field that caught the attention of NFL fans on Tuesday. The mere fact that the Texans signed him sparked speculation that he might be the insurance policy for Watson.

The Houston front office has remained committed to their currently rostered 25-year-old quarterback throughout the offseason, despite his pleas to be traded. The Texans have even confirmed that they’re willing to have Watson sit out games if it means they got to keep him.

But the Taylor signing could mean that a Watson departure is more imminent than previously thought.

Tyrod Taylor provides some valuable insurance in the event anything happens to unfold with Houston's QB situation…. https://t.co/tpDMAxaSmQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

There’s the Deshaun contingency plan. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2021

QB backup plan 🤔 But why? https://t.co/dAXSG6SnAk — Jade McCarthy (@JadeMcCarthy) March 16, 2021

I like Tyrod but he has a way of somehow choosing situations where the home fans desperately don’t want to see him play https://t.co/nlvN3yrT9C — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 16, 2021

Texans head coach David Culley was Tyrod's QB coach with the #Bills during the Drought breaking season, so very familiar with what works for Taylor. Lots of money for a backup/insurance policy.

As the kids say… very sus. https://t.co/fXM72OdsvB — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 16, 2021

Probably didn't run this past Deshaun. https://t.co/UXekAF150m — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 16, 2021

By offering Taylor over $10 million it would seem that Houston thinks the 32-year-old could be starting games in 2021. The former sixth round pick has only made four starts in the last three years, but is widely regarded as a reliable back-up option. Given that the contract is laden with incentives, the Texans could also be setting themselves up if Watson does decide to sit out games. At that point, Taylor could step in and handle the starting responsibilities.

Reports have confirmed that the situation in Houston is far from over and Tuesday’s signing throw another wrench in the offseason saga. With just over a month until the draft, the Texans will remain one of the main teams to watch in the next few weeks.