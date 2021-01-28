The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ Coaching Hire

The Houston Texans are reportedly finalizing their head coaching hire.

According to multiple reports, the AFC South franchise is hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant coach David Culley. NFL.com had some more details on the news:

Culley and the Texans are working toward a deal for the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach to become Houston’s head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

The sides have to work out the contract, but Culley is expected to the Texans’ next head coach, Pelissero added.

Culley will become the third Black head coach in the National Football League, joining Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Reaction to the hire is somewhat mixed. Culley has reportedly been praised for his ability to connect with players. However, he was the passing game coordinator in Baltimore and the Ravens’ were arguably the worst passing team in the NFL.

The Texans are clearly in need of a culture change, though, and reports suggest Culley could be the ideal man to lead that change.

Houston is coming off a disappointing 4-12 season in 2020. The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien a couple of weeks into the season.


