The Houston Texans are reportedly finalizing their head coaching hire.

According to multiple reports, the AFC South franchise is hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant coach David Culley. NFL.com had some more details on the news:

Culley and the Texans are working toward a deal for the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach to become Houston’s head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. The sides have to work out the contract, but Culley is expected to the Texans’ next head coach, Pelissero added.

Culley will become the third Black head coach in the National Football League, joining Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Reaction to the hire is somewhat mixed. Culley has reportedly been praised for his ability to connect with players. However, he was the passing game coordinator in Baltimore and the Ravens’ were arguably the worst passing team in the NFL.

Soon-to-be #Texans coach David Culley has received praise for his leadership and the way he connects with players. Now, the #Ravens assistant head coach will attempt to do so in Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

David Culley becomes the second minority head coach and first black head coach hired during this cycle. https://t.co/tSynZwwH1U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Whoever was briefly in charge of updating the Wikipedia page of David Culley and also the Houston #Texans is apparently not thrilled with his hire as head coach, I guess. Culley’s Wikipedia page is seeing a traffic spike percentage that would murder even GameStop’s stock numbers. pic.twitter.com/o7ilLF1HIL — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 28, 2021

The Texans are clearly in need of a culture change, though, and reports suggest Culley could be the ideal man to lead that change.

On new Texans coach David Culley, league sources praised him for his energy, culture fit, work ethic and people skills — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 28, 2021

Houston is coming off a disappointing 4-12 season in 2020. The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien a couple of weeks into the season.