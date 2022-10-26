NFL World Reacts To Brandin Cooks Trade Rumor News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In what seems like an annual occurrence, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is again the subject of trade rumors.

Cooks has been traded three times in his career, most recently to the Houston Texans in 2020. With the Texans going nowhere in 2022, the 29-year-old pass catcher is reportedly on the market.

Several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, have reportedly inquired about Cooks ahead of next week's trade deadline.

Cooks' availability has been a major topic of conversation on NFL Twitter.

"Depending on the cost I’m down, this dudes nothing but productive and he fails a huge need," said one Rams fan on Twitter. "Knows the system, make it happen Snead!"

"Someone Get This Man Outta Houston," added another man.

"Why is this guy always on the block? I’d rather not find out," said Browns writer Craig Fountain.

"With Cooks AND Watson (when he returns from injury) on the outside, you would have one of the fastest duos in the NFL. Now....could they work with Rodgers AND catch the ball!" contributed radio host Bill Michaels.

"As a Chiefs fan, this is interesting. This makes zero sense for the Rams. And if I'm a Packers fan, I would NEED this to happen to have any hope," said Chiefs supporter Brayden Presley.

Cooks, who has six 1,000-yard seasons in the last seven years, has started six games for the Texans this year.

In those six appearances, he's made 28 receptions for 281 yards and one touchdown.