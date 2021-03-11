NFL World Reacts To David Culley’s Comments On Deshaun Watson

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Houston Texans head coach David Culley made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not on the trading block.

“I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan but from hearing the outside,” Culley said. “I just know he’s a Texan. He’s ours. And we’re gonna go with that.”

“There is no contingency plan. (Deshaun Watson) is a Houston Texan, and that’s how we’re moving forward with it. We’re committed to him, as I said before,” Culley said via Aaron Reiss.

Culley seems to be saying all the right things to the media, but fans know to take his comments with a grain of salt. Not that Culley isn’t to be trusted, but Watson made it abundantly clear – through the media – that he never wants to suit up for the Texans again.

Even after Culley doubled down and suggested Watson isn’t going anywhere, fans aren’t buying it.

NFL analyst Jim Trotter spoke with Culley earlier today and got the feeling that Watson will be traded.

Huddle&Flow drops later today with Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded. Culley didn’t explicitly say that, but when using terms like on the roster “right now” & “we want guys who are all in”—writing is on the wall. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 11, 2021

“Based on the conversation, I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded,” Trotter said on Twitter. “Culley didn’t explicitly say that, but when using terms like on the roster ‘right now’ and ‘we want guys who are all in’—writing is on the wall.

The Deshaun Watson trade speculation will roll on heading into free agency.