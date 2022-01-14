NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Deshaun Watson News

After firing head coach David Culley, there will be plenty of change in Houston moving forward.

On Friday afternoon, Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked about Deshaun Watson’s future with the organization. However, Caserio had no real update on Watson amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I think there are going to be a number of things we talk about this offseason,” the GM said. “That particular situation, I don’t think there is any more clarity today than there was here previously, but we’re going to work through it, and ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is best for the organization.”

Fans took to Twitter to give their opinions on what Caserio’s comment means for Watson future. Some think he’s never playing for the Texans again, while others are just confused at this point.

“I’d say it’s pretty clear he’s never playing for the Texans again,” one fan said.

I'd say it's pretty clear he's never playing for the Texans again. https://t.co/dBhXiDuR4Q — Songbird Rescue Cat (@makarov__) January 14, 2022

“Tf does this even mean?” one fan asked.

Tf does this even mean? https://t.co/mYh5vtO0ZI — Its an Honor FrFr 💭🏁🐍 (@WunnaBeLikeMike) January 14, 2022

Watson is one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, but he missed the entire 2021 season. Just a year prior, he had 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Following the firing of David Culley, fans were wondering if that meant Watson would stick around. However, multiple reports suggested his issue remains with the Texans brass.

As such, he’ll “never” play for Houston again.