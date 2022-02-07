NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lovie Smith News

Amid widespread criticism for how the Houston Texans have conducted their head coaching search, the door appears to have been opened for Lovie Smith to make his return to the head coaching ranks.

On Monday, the Texans announced that they completed “additional discussions” with Smith regarding their head coaching job. Smith is the Texans’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He was retained when the team fired David Culley last month.

Smith was head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2012, leading them to the Super Bowl in 2006. His 81 wins are third in team history. He was also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014 to 2015, going 8-24 in that span.

But NFL fans think they see this attempt to hire Lovie Smith for what it is. Many are arguing it’s an effort to save face for trying to hire the inexperienced Josh McCown as head coach over more qualified minority candidates:

I can't stop staring at this tweet. I don't know why. It's just not possible to look away. https://t.co/okQQmiHYyW — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) February 7, 2022

Did someone get to the McNair and say, “um you can’t hire a coach who’s done no coaching but being an assistant on his son’s high school team right now” https://t.co/dHtqMiKcSI — Charlie (@CharlieF3795) February 7, 2022

The Texans punting on their HC search two years in a row while hiring black dudes for the position makes quite the point. ** **Im not saying Lovie is a bad coach. I’m just saying that Helen Keller could see what’s going on here. https://t.co/KccZFWG33e — Kev (@klew24) February 7, 2022

So the Texans fired Culley because they wanted McCown. Now it looks like bad optics so they are maybe going Lovie. I have no problems with Lovie, but should have just kept Culley at this point. Or got Flores. Maybe I am wrong and this was the plan all along. https://t.co/SymmmqDwFL — Daniel (@ChewbaccaLemma) February 7, 2022

Fans and analysts are already speculating that Lovie Smith will be another placeholder head coach while the Houston Texans wait for the heat to die down.

The second they can get away with hiring Josh McCown without a major backlash, they’ll fire Smith over “philosophical differences” regardless of whether he’s met or exceeded expectations.

That isn’t to say that Lovie Smith doesn’t deserve another shot in the NFL. But if he’s hired, it doesn’t feel like he’s closer to being the answer in Houston than Cutcliffe was.

Will Lovie Smith be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? Is this just an attempt by the Texans to get some good PR?