NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Report

Each new report about Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson seems more stunning the last, but the latest one may be the most incredible of all.

On Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported that Watson may “play hardball” with the Texans about a trade. Mortensen noted that Watson has a no-trade clause, but could waive it if the Miami Dolphins are interested.

Miami certainly has the means to acquire Watson. They have two first-round picks this year (one of which they got from the Texans), two second-round picks (also thanks to the Texans), a young QB in Tua Tagovailoa and a number of solid players to trade.

Needless to say, the reaction from the NFL world believes that the Dolphins would be silly not to try and land Watson. Here are some of the comments and reactions:

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

“The Dolphins should absolutely make this trade,” one comment said.

“Dolphins would be crazy to say no,” wrote another.

“The Dolphins are in an absolutely perfect position to make this deal. To have the draft capital, the coach in place, a good collection of young players, and the young QB. Almost a once in a generation situation,” someone else pointed out.

Something about Deshaun Watson on the #Dolphins feels like three Super Bowl rings waiting to happen. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) January 10, 2021

Other fanbases – specifically the Jets – are less thrilled with the idea of another franchise QB joining their division.

Deshaun Watson is only allowed in the AFC East if he is a New York Jet Watson to the Dolphins is nightmare fuel #Jets #TakeFlight — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) January 10, 2021

This saga with Deshaun Watson doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. And we don’t even know who their head coach is going to be.

Will Deshaun Watson be a Houston Texans when the 2021 NFL season starts?