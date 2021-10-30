The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Deshaun Watson Trade News

Deshaun Watson looks on at the Texans game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Late Friday night, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the Carolina Panthers are still interesting in trading for Deshaun Watson.

“League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson; the Texans are very high on several of the Panthers’ young defensive standouts (still on their rookie contracts and younger and cheaper than McCaffrey), and the sides have yet to reach a compromise,” La Canfora said, via CBS Sports.

Well, it didn’t take long for a Panthers insider to suggest those rumors are not true. Joe Person of the Athletic said the Panthers engaged in trade talks with the Texans earlier in the week.

However, they are not expected to come to an agreement. He also said Christian McCaffrey was not involved in the trade talks.

Panthers fans have heard the trade rumors for months and they’re ready for it to end.

“This whole situation is a headache,” one fan said.

Other fans don’t want to see McCaffrey gone.

“If CMC was part of this conversation, my head would actually explode,” said another fan.

The NFL trade deadline sits just a few days away on November 2. At this point, it seems unlikely that Watson will be traded before the deadline passes.

Will Watson be traded? If so, where will he land?

