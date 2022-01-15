The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Deshaun Watson News

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Earlier Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Miami Dolphins moving on from head coach Brian Flores hurt the team’s chances of trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not,” Schefter said.

With that in mind, fans flocked to Twitter suggesting that Steven Ross, did, in fact want to trade for Watson. One analyst pointed to a report from earlier in the season that Ross allegedly okayed a trade if certain contingencies were met.

“huh?? didn’t ross have contingencies he wanted met for a deal? that’s a bit more interest than ‘exploring,'” the analyst said.

Another Miami analyst also reported Ross was “not against” a trade for Watson.

“This is revisionist based on the info we had. Yes, it was much more Flores than Grier or anyone else. But Ross was not against it,” the analyst said.

One fan pointed out that the Carolina Panthers might be the only real landing spot for Watson now.

“This could impact the Carolina Panthers and their pursuit of Deshaun Watson…” the fan said.

The Houston Texans reportedly want to trade Deshaun Watson before the new league year kicks off.

However, it’s unclear if his legal situation will be cleared up by then.

