NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Deshaun Watson News

Earlier Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Miami Dolphins moving on from head coach Brian Flores hurt the team’s chances of trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not,” Schefter said.

With that in mind, fans flocked to Twitter suggesting that Steven Ross, did, in fact want to trade for Watson. One analyst pointed to a report from earlier in the season that Ross allegedly okayed a trade if certain contingencies were met.

“huh?? didn’t ross have contingencies he wanted met for a deal? that’s a bit more interest than ‘exploring,'” the analyst said.

huh?? didn’t ross have contingencies he wanted met for a deal? that’s a bit more interest than “exploring” https://t.co/W9x3N4SpNa — charles (redzone 18-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 15, 2022

Another Miami analyst also reported Ross was “not against” a trade for Watson.

“This is revisionist based on the info we had. Yes, it was much more Flores than Grier or anyone else. But Ross was not against it,” the analyst said.

This is revisionist based on the info we had. Yes, it was much more Flores than Grier or anyone else. But Ross was not against it. https://t.co/PzgZeE4Aw2 — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) January 15, 2022

One fan pointed out that the Carolina Panthers might be the only real landing spot for Watson now.

“This could impact the Carolina Panthers and their pursuit of Deshaun Watson…” the fan said.

This could impact the Carolina Panthers and their pursuit of Deshaun Watson… https://t.co/VXkgs3RF3U — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) January 15, 2022

The Houston Texans reportedly want to trade Deshaun Watson before the new league year kicks off.

However, it’s unclear if his legal situation will be cleared up by then.