NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Texans Coaching News

Buckle up and get ready to start typing because Twitter could be on the verge of going crazy if the Houston Texans do what they appear to be on the verge of doing.

On Sunday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been informed that he will not be getting the vacant Texans’ head coaching job. Gannon was one of several reported finalists for the job. And that has a lot of fans nervous over who will be getting it instead.

If Gannon isn’t the one, free agent quarterback Josh McCown is believed to be the top candidate in Houston. McCown has no coaching experience at either the NFL or college football level.

Given the lack of minority candidates hired by NFL teams during this coaching cycle, fans are furious that someone with as little coaching experience as McCown could be getting the top job. Some believe the Texans are deliberately stalling on announcing McCown just to avoid the heat:

Bro everyone knows it's going McCown. The only reason it hasn't been announced cause they know how ridiculous of a look it woulda been to hired an inexperienced White dude the week a lawsuit dropped regarding the policies of NFL hiring. McCown IS their coach https://t.co/XVofG69oMX — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) February 6, 2022

We all know who’s getting that job😒😒 https://t.co/9ljyi9cU5K — breezega (@breezega) February 6, 2022

Cause they are about to pick the guy that has 0 HC experience. McCown has always been their guy. Which honestly isn’t fair to other coaches who have done their time climbing the ranks. https://t.co/DICU5tv0tv — Forty_9th Faithful (@Cofy21) February 6, 2022

It’s really gonna be josh isn’t it lol? https://t.co/Bxi9qUvCUe — Chris Garcia (@ChrisG_1931) February 6, 2022

Josh McCown getting the Houston Texans head coaching job would disprove the notion – once and for all – that the NFL is a meritocracy.

Amid a discrimination lawsuit being filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, hiring McDown would be a terrible look for the league.

But nothing is set in stone just yet. We’ll find out pretty soon just how crazy the decision-makers in Houston are.

Perhaps the one move that will allow the Texans to save face would be hiring Flores himself. We’ll see.