NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson runs away from a defender.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans tries to avoid the tackle of Justin Houston #50 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson is not expected to return to the team to take up the starting job. His status with the team remains the same as it was.

Watson has been sitting out because he wants a trade, and because of his ongoing legal issues. He is under investigation for assault by Houston police, though the NFL has not completed its own investigation or placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list.

At this point, NFL fans are left rolling their eyes. They all know that Watson won’t play for the team again and they’re wondering why he doesn’t get traded already:

Deshaun Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in passing yards last year. But after the end of last season, he reportedly came at odds with the organization over how they handled their offseason front office hiring.

He’s pledged to not play for the team anymore. And so far he’s stuck true to his word despite not playing in the preseason or regular season.

At this point it seems more likely that David Carr comes out of retirement and plays one more down for the Texans than Watson does.

Who will start for the Texans in Week 3 against the Panthers?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.