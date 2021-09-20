NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson is not expected to return to the team to take up the starting job. His status with the team remains the same as it was.

Watson has been sitting out because he wants a trade, and because of his ongoing legal issues. He is under investigation for assault by Houston police, though the NFL has not completed its own investigation or placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list.

At this point, NFL fans are left rolling their eyes. They all know that Watson won’t play for the team again and they’re wondering why he doesn’t get traded already:

At this point just trade the guy take the capital he's a fog hanging over the organisation there's willing buyers what use is he not playing? https://t.co/XIivMCHfdT — R̶y̶a̶n̶ (@_RyMcCluskey) September 20, 2021

Dan Pastorini has a better chance of being Houston’s QB than Watson at this time. Rookie Davis Mills from Stanford next man up for Texans vs Panthers. https://t.co/SgEqngvp9H — Jim Szoke (@jimszoke) September 20, 2021

So then who tf is the back ups back up https://t.co/Bi4c1BnJVu — Jesse Lopez (@pharaoh_xo) September 20, 2021

Texans still think they gonna get 6 players or draft picks for a man they keep on the bench BYEEEEEE.. just let the man go https://t.co/H4trZ0sZkZ — Jessie ✰ Lynn (@jlcovert44) September 20, 2021

Deshaun Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in passing yards last year. But after the end of last season, he reportedly came at odds with the organization over how they handled their offseason front office hiring.

He’s pledged to not play for the team anymore. And so far he’s stuck true to his word despite not playing in the preseason or regular season.

At this point it seems more likely that David Carr comes out of retirement and plays one more down for the Texans than Watson does.

Who will start for the Texans in Week 3 against the Panthers?