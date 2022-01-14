The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans Message For David Culley

Houston Texans head coach David Culley waves to the crowd.HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans waves to fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley after just on season in charge of the team.

Culley managed to win four games with one of the worst rosters in the NFL. However, not even that was enough to save his job as the Texans decided it was time to move on.

Immediately after the news of Culley’s firing broke, fans and analysts flocked to Twitter to rip the Houston organization. Most of those in the sports world believe the Texans set Culley up to fail and never gave him a chance.

With that in mind, the latest message from the Texans was hilariously tone deaf. Houston’s official Twitter page put out a “thank you” message for Culley, hours after firing him.

Fans once again took to Twitter to respond to the Texans message.

“Maybe the worst roster in the NFL. I didn’t think they could win a game this year, yet they pulled off some big upsets and beat Urban Meyer. Hope Culley gets another shot elsewhere,” one fan said.

“…for being our placeholder,” said another fan.

“Thank you now get the hell out,” said NFL insider Mike Florio.

Everyone seems to be on the same boat – David Culley was given a raw deal by the Texans.

Who will the Texans to hire to replace Culley?

