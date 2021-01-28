NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News

Today is a pretty bittersweet day for Houston Texans fans – but mostly bitter. Many awoke to the news that the team had finally ended their head coaching search by hiring David Culley as their head coach. Others have awoken to discover the news that Deshaun Watson has formally requested a trade.

The news isn’t too much of a surprise. Pretty much the entire month of January has revolved around how dissatisfied Watson is with the Texans.

Among the reported grievances Deshaun Watson has against the Texans is being lied to about the level of input he’d have in the head coach and general manager search. The team reportedly hired GM Nick Caserio without interviewing any of Watson’s recommended candidates.

While David Culley is widely respected and has the potential to be a great coach, it seems that his hire won’t mend the fences between Watson and the front office. Whether or not the Texans will grant his trade request in the months to come remains to be seen.

The NFL world is naturally pretty excited for the chaos of the offseason after the Deshaun Watson news. Fans of nearly half the league’s teams are begging him to join them.

YESSSS DESHAUN TO THE JETS pic.twitter.com/sba2fyOdrR — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) January 28, 2021

LETS GOOO PLSSSS pic.twitter.com/qlcVbt4zbE — Shazaib Mukhi (@ShazaibMukhi) January 28, 2021

Gonna be playing for the Carolinas again 👀 pic.twitter.com/NMcYQj8OBz — 🔥 𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕖 🔥 (@KendallFireV2) January 28, 2021

Come to New Orleans — Steve Orange Jobs (@buzzfeed_) January 28, 2021

Seeing just about every team pining for Watson should be no surprise. He just led the NFL in passing yards and made his third straight Pro Bowl in 2020.

Watson is one of the bright young stars in the NFL, and he’s only getting better.

The Texans are likely to demand a king’s ransom for Deshaun Watson, but he’s worth it.

Which team will Deshaun Watson play for in 2021?