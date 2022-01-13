In a surprise move on Thursday, the Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after just one year with the team.

Culley was the final coach to be hired in the 2021 head coaching cycle following decades of rising stardom across the football world. At the time, it was seen as a no-win situation given the state of the franchise. And to an extent, they were right.

The Texans went 4-13 – a record that a team could justify firing a coach over. But given how little Culley was given to work with in Houston, most fans don’t see it that way.

Fans on Twitter have expressed frustration in Culley effectively being the fall guy for poor team management. Just about everyone on Twitter agrees that he was done incredibly dirty by the team:

The Texans really did this man dirty https://t.co/6votRvDQAe — Kipp Smitherz (@Nikoconde24) January 13, 2022

He can’t fix that the franchise is poorly ran. https://t.co/kAudjflKVE — Tyler Hewey (@TylerHewey) January 13, 2022

Was literally set up for failure https://t.co/Vs43e76rPF — Taron Johnson Fan Account (@JustusGeneral) January 13, 2022

Nick Caserio and the Texans put David Culley into an impossible situation with the worst roster in football and he exceeded expectations with a rookie QB who outplayed almost every first-round QB. This isn’t fair for a guy who had been working since the 90s for the opportunity. https://t.co/bsRrI3VQEC — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 13, 2022

Injuries, poor drafting and poorer free agency moves hamstrung David Culley and the Texans out the gate. After beating the hapless Jaguars in their season opener, they lost eight games in a row.

But in the final four weeks of the season, it appeared that Culley’s Texans were finally buying in. They won two of their final four games and gave the Tennessee Titans a run for their money in the season finale.

That apparently wasn’t good enough for the Texans’ brass, and they’re moving onto their second head coach in as many seasons.

Who will be the next head coach of the Houston Texans?