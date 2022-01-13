The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprise David Culley News

Texans head coach David Culley on the sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans looks on before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In a surprise move on Thursday, the Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after just one year with the team.

Culley was the final coach to be hired in the 2021 head coaching cycle following decades of rising stardom across the football world. At the time, it was seen as a no-win situation given the state of the franchise. And to an extent, they were right.

The Texans went 4-13 – a record that a team could justify firing a coach over. But given how little Culley was given to work with in Houston, most fans don’t see it that way.

Fans on Twitter have expressed frustration in Culley effectively being the fall guy for poor team management. Just about everyone on Twitter agrees that he was done incredibly dirty by the team:

Injuries, poor drafting and poorer free agency moves hamstrung David Culley and the Texans out the gate. After beating the hapless Jaguars in their season opener, they lost eight games in a row.

But in the final four weeks of the season, it appeared that Culley’s Texans were finally buying in. They won two of their final four games and gave the Tennessee Titans a run for their money in the season finale.

That apparently wasn’t good enough for the Texans’ brass, and they’re moving onto their second head coach in as many seasons.

Who will be the next head coach of the Houston Texans?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.