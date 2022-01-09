NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Texans News

The Houston Texans are currently losing to the rival Tennessee Titans in the final week of the season. But the fate of Texans head coach David Culley may have been decided before today’s game.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported this morning that Culley could be one-and-done. Per the report, the Texans may have already identified Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their top target.

Culley was the last head coach to be hired in the 2021 offseason despite the Texans being among the first teams to start looking. He had over 40 years of coaching experience – half of it in the NFL – and had a reputation for developing quarterbacks.

But unlike Urban Meyer, fans don’t believe that Culley deserves to be fired after just one season. Many have taken to Twitter to lament the terrible position he was given amid issues at quarterback.

There’s no shortage of fans praising Culley for winning four games with almost no support from the front office:

That dude won 4 games with NOTHING. This is such a bullshit move unless there is something behind the scenes going on. Firing a coach after one year is dumb (Unless it is Matt Patricia who should have been fired at halftime of his first game as Lions coach). https://t.co/pz4FU5IH8c — Scam For Sure (@TheOneTrueLang) January 9, 2022

Sucks tbh for him he’s done a pretty solid job overall with the hand he got dealt https://t.co/3TCvOHT1Er — JEREMYYYY (@FaceCatcher_) January 9, 2022

They thru ankle weights on that man, put him in the water and expected him to tread water & swim. Trash. https://t.co/SHcizL5UY4 — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) January 9, 2022

Sacrificial lamb for that Deshaun Watson stuff. Trash. https://t.co/ZJpL9PR1K8 — Reeta GAWDell (@theNFLchick) January 9, 2022

This one would suck, what was he supposed to do this year in the situation he was put in? I’d give him one more year with his QB of choice https://t.co/Rauujaw8pi — . (@CPWaterboy) January 9, 2022

David Culley had to navigate the Texans through a massive scandal involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson before he even took the job. He was then faced with an offseason where the Texans had no first-round picks and made some pretty objectively bad free agent signings.

Suffice it to say, Culley wasn’t exactly given the best tools to succeed. And in a just world, the Texans would give him at least one more year to try and get him those tools.

But the Texans will in all likelihood finish the season with the No. 3 overall pick. They’re well-positioned to start a rebuild this offseason.

Sadly, that rebuild might start without David Culley.