NFL World Reacts To The Texans Beating The Patriots

The Houston Texans picked up their biggest win of the 2020 season, upsetting the New England Patriots for an increasingly rare non-division win.

It was a back and forth game with the Texans and Patriots rarely holding a two-score lead over one another. Patriots QB Cam Newton and Texans QB Deshaun Watson combined for over 700 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

But it was the Texans offensive line that may have won the game, keeping a clean pocket for Watson work his magic. After a four-yard touchdown run from Watson in the second quarter, the Texans never lost the lead again.

Houston took a 27-20 lead late in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard field goal. The Patriots tried to rally back to tie it but came up short, securing a win for the Texans.

Given their terrible start to the season – an 0-4 start that saw head coach Bill O’Brien fired – the NFL world was stunned by today’s result. But mostly it was people laughing at New England’s expense.

Texans actually beat the Patriots pic.twitter.com/bCTareCnbU — KawYE Sky (@iloveanimewaifu) November 22, 2020

Darren Rovell of The Action Network pointed out that the Patriots were originally underdogs in the matchup but the betting money ultimately swung the odds in their favor. They closed as two-point favorites with 88-percent of money on the DraftKings Sportsbook on them to win.

Patriots were originally a 3-point dog, but closed as 2-point favorites. 88% of the money at @dksportsbook was on the Pats covering today. Texans win by 7. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 22, 2020

The Patriots are now 4-6 on the season with some tough games still on the schedule. 10 wins seems like the minimum needed to reach the playoffs as a wildcard team this year, meaning they have to win out to keep their 11-year postseason streak intact.

That will be a tough ask given how they’ve played.

As for the Texans, they’ve played much better since returning from their Week 8 bye. They’ve won two of their last three with all games much closer than their first seven.

Not a bad way to start an NFL Sunday.