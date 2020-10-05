The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Texans Firing Bill O’Brien

It’s finally happened: the Houston Texans are moving on from head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

It was only a matter of time before the Texans fired O’Brien. His most significant impact with the organization came this past off-season when he traded superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for practically nothing in return. That’s just one of many absurd decisions O’Brien has made over the years.

Hosuton’s 0-4 start to the 2020 season proved to be in the nail in the coffin. The Texans fired O’Brien on Monday afternoon. Romeo Crenel will serve as Houston’s interim head coach as the organization seeks out its next head coach.

No one in the NFL community is happier about Houston’s latest firing than quarterback Deshaun Watson. Depending on who the Texans hire, Watson may finally have a capable coaching staff to work with.

The NFL world is sending in their reactions to Monday’s massive news. It’s safe to say everyone saw this coming. Take a look at a few of the reactions below.

Yes, Bill O’Brien was a horrible head coach. But it’s still surprising the Texans made this decision so early on in the 2020 season, rather than just firing him during the last off-season.

Either way, Houston is moving in a different direction. Quarterback Deshaun Watson may finally get the help he needs, depending on who the Texans hire next.


