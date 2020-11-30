NFL World Reacts To The Will Fuller Suspension News

Monday’s biggest news in the NFL world centered around Will Fuller. The Houston Texans wide receiver announced he’s been suspended by the NFL for a PED violation.

Fuller’s been a superstar for the Texans, that is when he’s healthy. The Notre Dame alum has 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games this season. He’s certainly helped fill the void left behind by superstar DeAndre Hopkins.

But it appears we’ve seen the last of Fuller this season. The star wideout announced on Monday he’s been suspended by the NFL. The reason for the suspension? A PED violation.

Fuller’s suspension will last six games, meaning his 2020 season has come to an end. He’ll also miss the first game of the 2021 season.

Houston has 5 games left, which means that Will Fuller — a pending top free agent — will be suspended 1 game for his new team if he departs Houston. https://t.co/quI73om7Fq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

We may have seen the last of Will Fuller in a Texans uniform. He’s set to become a free agent in March of 2021. It’s unclear if he’ll stick with Houston or not.

Despite health and character concerns, Fuller’s talent is unquestionable. He’s a star. Teams would be foolish to not try and sign him this coming off-season.

As for the Texans and their fans, it’s safe to say this may be a frustrating potential end to what’s been an frustrating Fuller journey.

So that’s why Will Fuller been ballin these last few weeks — 🐐 (@B__Hen) November 30, 2020

Man Will Fuller smh just when he was making strides as a #1 WR too 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — F̥ͦi̥ͦm̥ͦ. 🇳🇬 (@olafimihanoshin) November 30, 2020

Will Fuller staying healthy and producing at elite levels an entire season was too good to be true — RIV(ERS) (@TheyCallMeRiv) November 30, 2020

Will Fuller’s suspension comes just a day after his six-catch, 171-yard and two-touchdown performance versus the Lions.

Unfortunately for the Texans, their fans and most importantly Deshaun Watson, Fuller’s season has come to an abrupt end.