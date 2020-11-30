The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Will Fuller Suspension News

Will Fuller celebrates a touchdown against the Falcons.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 06: Will Fuller #15 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown reception against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Monday’s biggest news in the NFL world centered around Will Fuller. The Houston Texans wide receiver announced he’s been suspended by the NFL for a PED violation.

Fuller’s been a superstar for the Texans, that is when he’s healthy. The Notre Dame alum has 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games this season. He’s certainly helped fill the void left behind by superstar DeAndre Hopkins.

But it appears we’ve seen the last of Fuller this season. The star wideout announced on Monday he’s been suspended by the NFL. The reason for the suspension? A PED violation.

Fuller’s suspension will last six games, meaning his 2020 season has come to an end. He’ll also miss the first game of the 2021 season.

We may have seen the last of Will Fuller in a Texans uniform. He’s set to become a free agent in March of 2021. It’s unclear if he’ll stick with Houston or not.

Despite health and character concerns, Fuller’s talent is unquestionable. He’s a star. Teams would be foolish to not try and sign him this coming off-season.

As for the Texans and their fans, it’s safe to say this may be a frustrating potential end to what’s been an frustrating Fuller journey.

Will Fuller’s suspension comes just a day after his six-catch, 171-yard and two-touchdown performance versus the Lions.

Unfortunately for the Texans, their fans and most importantly Deshaun Watson, Fuller’s season has come to an abrupt end.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.