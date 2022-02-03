The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Brian Flores News

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins watches as his team plays the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

You would think that suing NFL owners for discriminatory hiring practices might disqualify Brian Flores from ever working in the NFL again. But one NFL team doesn’t appear to agree.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Flores is still considered a finalist for the vacant Houston Texans head coaching job. Flores is believed to be one of three finalists for the job, along with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

Earlier this week, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL in Manhattan federal court. Flores alleges that several teams did not take him seriously as a head coaching candidate and that some decided who they were hiring before they interviewed him.

NFL fans are quickly latching onto this story with a lot of interest. Texans fans seem to love the idea of getting Flores given the success he had with the Dolphins:

But other fans believe that given Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, the league might pressure the Texans’ brass into hiring Flores just to get the heat off. Some also believe Flores is on the list just so the Texans’ don’t get accused of discriminating:

There’s little denying that Brian Flores has the superior resume of the three alleged finalists. He went 19-14 in his last two years as a head coach and nearly got the Dolphins into the playoffs both times.

Jonathan Gannon has just one year as a full defensive coordinator under his belt.

Josh McCown has no NFL or even college coaching experience whatsoever.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.