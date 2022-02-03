NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Brian Flores News

You would think that suing NFL owners for discriminatory hiring practices might disqualify Brian Flores from ever working in the NFL again. But one NFL team doesn’t appear to agree.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Flores is still considered a finalist for the vacant Houston Texans head coaching job. Flores is believed to be one of three finalists for the job, along with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

Earlier this week, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL in Manhattan federal court. Flores alleges that several teams did not take him seriously as a head coaching candidate and that some decided who they were hiring before they interviewed him.

NFL fans are quickly latching onto this story with a lot of interest. Texans fans seem to love the idea of getting Flores given the success he had with the Dolphins:

Flores is the most qualified candidate for the #Texans HC vacancy. Make that hire, @HoustonTexans! https://t.co/FCrKsp2aCJ — Dean Schleicher (@DeanSchleicher) February 3, 2022

But other fans believe that given Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, the league might pressure the Texans’ brass into hiring Flores just to get the heat off. Some also believe Flores is on the list just so the Texans’ don’t get accused of discriminating:

There is no way Goodell and the other owners are not in Cal McNair's ear telling him to hire Flores. Gannon would be a tough sell but hiring a guy who has never coached in his life over a far more qualified black candidate is the only evidence Flores and his legal team need. https://t.co/rcHQ1o46nA — Evan Glotzer (@evanglotzer) February 3, 2022

Texans trying really hard to make sure we all think they're still considering Flores. https://t.co/XVmgeiesAv — Jeff Spiegel (@JeffSpiegel) February 3, 2022

Out of this list, Flores is the obvious choice…but we all know that ain't gonna happen https://t.co/dVOJCoFClO — Tom Pierce (@TomPierce58) February 3, 2022

There’s little denying that Brian Flores has the superior resume of the three alleged finalists. He went 19-14 in his last two years as a head coach and nearly got the Dolphins into the playoffs both times.

Jonathan Gannon has just one year as a full defensive coordinator under his belt.

Josh McCown has no NFL or even college coaching experience whatsoever.