NFL World Reacts To Tuesday Night’s Deshaun Watson News

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Deshaun Watson rumors have only grown louder over the past two weeks and they don’t seem ready to stop.

On Tuesday night, a new column from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, suggested the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins agreed to the framework of a trade.

“The compensation has been agreed to, according to sources familiar with the situation,” McClain wrote. “The Texans should get the three first-round picks they’ve been asking for, but Caserio might have to accept lesser picks than the second-round selections he’s demanded.”

The latest news hit social media and caused quite a firestorm among NFL fans. Here’s some of the reaction from around the sports landscape.

“This is a disaster,” said a Miami sports based Twitter account.

Other fans think the news suggests Watson won’t be playing for any team this season.

“Tell me Deshaun Watson won’t play a single snap this season without telling me he won’t play a single snap this season,” one person on social media said.

Other fans feel bad for Tagovailoa.

“I really feel bad for Tua. The Dolphins failed him,” the fan said.

The Texans and Dolphins don’t have long to come to an agreement – if they even decide to do so.

The NFL’s trade deadline expires on November 2, which gives the Texans just a week to find a trade partner.

Will Watson be traded?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.