NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Deshaun Watson News

With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, Deshaun Watson rumors are starting to heat up.

For the past two weeks, the Miami Dolphins have been linked to Watson. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Dolphins aren’t the only team interested in the Pro Bowl quarterback.

“There are more teams Deshaun Watson can go to besides Miami. It’s not just Miami or bust,” a source told Anderson.

While there’s still so much uncertainty surrounding Watson’s situation, there are plenty of fans who believe the Philadelphia Eagles might be that other team making a run for the Clemson product.

Philadelphia is currently projected to have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The front office has more than enough ammo to acquire Watson in a blockbuster trade. That is, of course, if the Eagles actually want Watson.

The Eagles have no clear or obvious path to an elite franchise QB young enough to keep them consistently competitive for years to come besides this. They don’t grow on trees. From a purely football perspective, this move is a panacea for many of the Eagles woes right now https://t.co/8siPXbnomF — Mike #FireHowie (@Boston__Sucks) October 26, 2021

Philly needs to make this deal. https://t.co/1vSP85yIvh — BirdGang(2-5)🦅 (@AlexMontanaaa) October 26, 2021

There are also plenty of fans who don’t understand why the trade market for Watson is so active right now. After all, Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Innocent until proven guilty. But what if he is guilty? Not worth the risk. I don’t see him getting traded. https://t.co/sl5nkKRWot — The Autumn Pirate (@TheAutumnPirate) October 26, 2021

What does he have any say in where he goes? He might end up in prison for gods sake. Why are teams even interested? — Kyle A (@KyleA26953684) October 26, 2021

It’s worth noting that Anderson said Watson most likely won’t be able to play right away if he’s traded due to his current legal situation.

“An NFL league source said to me, that IF Texans QB Deshaun Watson is traded that they ‘don’t think that he’ll play right away because he’s still subject to the personal conduct policy…You don’t have to be put on the Commissioner’s Exempt List to be subject to the (P.C.P),’” Anderson said.

NFL fans will be closely monitoring this situation in Houston.