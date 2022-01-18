NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Deshaun Watson News

On Tuesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked if there’s a chance Deshaun Watson could return to the team for the 2022 season. His answer turned a lot of heads to say the least.

Caserio made it seem like Watson will most likely play elsewhere next season, but he didn’t exactly rule out a return for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

“There’s been some commentary that more than likely would not be the case,” Caserio said on SportsRadio 610, via NFL.com. “I think we just have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it, then ultimately make the decision we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like.”

This comment from Caserio generated a plethora of different reactions on social media.

Some fans are excited about the possibility of Watson suiting up for a different team. Others aren’t surprised that Watson is expected to be on the move this offseason.

Additionally, there are a few fans showing off their best photoshopped pictures of Watson in a different NFL uniform.

Gonna look great in Pittsburgh https://t.co/QgQMpfZlGb — Trace (@TMcgradyR) January 18, 2022

Watson’s legal situation hasn’t cleared up yet. That hasn’t stopped rumors from circulating, though.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that Watson has expressed a “strong desire” to play for the New York Giants.

During the 2020 season, Watson had 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If teams like the Giants want to acquire Watson, they’ll most likely have to give up a handful of draft picks.