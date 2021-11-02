NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans won’t be trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson before the NFL’s trade deadline passes.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins pulled out of trade talks with the Texans. Seemingly the only team actually interested, the Dolphins exiting trade talks was a clear sign Watson wouldn’t be on the move.

Football fans flocked to social media after the news broke. Those who have listened to trade rumors for months weren’t exactly happy with what transpired between the Dolphins and Texans.

“Incredible waste of time and energy. Dolphins had a chance to shut this down and didn’t, now it’s put a grey cloud over the whole season. A shame,” one person said.

The common consensus is that this was a massive waste of time – given the fact head coach Brian Flores and others had to constantly talk about a trade that never happened.

“Never understood why this trade was even linked for exactly this reason. How could any clarity you would need to proceed be in place by the trade deadline? What a gargantuan waste of time from Miami,” another fan said.

Brian Flores consistently gave a vote of confidence for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While the Dolphins have struggled to win games, Tua hasn’t exactly been the reason the team has lost. Now he’ll have a few more weeks to show the team he can be a viable starting quarterback in the NFL.