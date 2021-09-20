NFL World Reacts To Tyrod Taylor Injury News

For the third time in four years, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has suffered an injury in September that will keep him from starting in Week 3.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Houston Texans QB will be out “for a while” with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Browns on Sunday. He will not play in Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and could be a candidate for injured reserve.

It’s a frustrating situation for Taylor, who has been playing great football up to this point. He has three touchdown passes and no picks while completing over 70-percent of his passes so far.

NFL fans are collectively gutted for Taylor, who finally seemed like he was in a position to thrive with the Texans. Even Buffalo Bills fans, who were looking forward to welcoming their former starter back in Week 4, can’t help but feel bad for him:

The frequency with which these injuries happen to Taylor is frankly astounding. He was injured in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season for the Browns, paving the way for Baker Mayfield to take his place. Two years later, an injury sustained right before Week 2 for the Chargers allowed Justin Herbert to take over.

And now he’s out for extended time again, suffering the injury right around the same time too.

As for the Texans, rookie Davis Mills is the next man up. Judging by the track record of backups who take over for Tyrod Taylor in September, he could be a star in the making.

Get well soon, Tyrod.