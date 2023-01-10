NFL World Reacts To Veteran Wideout's Trade Hope

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks has spent the last three seasons with the Houston Texans. In that time, the team is 11-38-1.

Cooks is fed up with the losing, and after a 2022 season in which he was limited by injuries, the 29-year-old wideout wants out of H-Town.

Cooks made it clear today that he is seeking an offseason trade and does not want to be part of another rebuild with the Texans. Usually, when a player is speaking this bluntly, a deal eventually gets done.

Much of the discussion around Cooks' trade request seems to be fans projecting where he might go.

"Yes a Saint for a 5th [round pick]," one fan tweeted.

"Raven him," said a Baltimore fan.

"I would love to have Brandin Cooks back on the #Patriots, but an $18M cap hit for next season is not the greatest to say the least," said a New England diehard.

"Future Cowboy," predicted a fan of America's Team.

"#gopackgo hopefully we can land Brandon Cooks already," chimed in a Green Bay supporter.

"BRING THIS MAN TO BUFFALO," said a Bills fan forcefully.

"I don’t know how the numbers work but he needs to be in a #Browns uniform in 2023," interjected a Cleveland fan.

A first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2014, Cooks has amassed 630 receptions, 8,616 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns in nine seasons.

He has also eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in six of those years.