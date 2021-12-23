NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson, Potential Trade News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a new team was tossed into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes thanks to the latest report from NFL insider Albert Breer.

Appearing on Bull and Fox in Cleveland, Breer said that he expects the Cleveland Browns to be in play.

“I’d expect [the Browns] to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don’t know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let’s call this an educated guess,” Breer said.

One fan isn’t buying the report. The fan would rather have Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or even Derek Carr as their starting quarterback.

“I’m a very strong no on this. Wilson, Rodgers, or Carr. Otherwise you role with Baker next year,” the fan said.

I’m a very strong no on this. Wilson, Rodgers, or Carr. Otherwise you role with Baker next year. https://t.co/uUWvEDNrFs — Nick Fink (@finkn23) December 22, 2021

Another fan noted the team would be crazy not to check on a potential deal for Watson.

“Simply based on football — which, of course, isn’t the case with Deshaun Watson — the Browns would be crazy not to explore trading for him. If this were to ever happen, Browns Twitter would go supernova,” the fan said.

Simply based on football — which, of course, isn’t the case with Deshaun Watson — the #Browns would be crazy not to explore trading for him. If this were to ever happen, #brownstwitter would go supernova. https://t.co/cDDDlPd9Wk — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) December 22, 2021

One fan is interested, even if they don’t love the potential move.

“Not sure if I love this, but interesting,” the fan said.

Not sure if I love this, but interesting. https://t.co/obliSrthFD — Jake Corrigan (@Jacob_Corrigan) December 22, 2021

Of course, the legal issues involving Watson need to be resolved first. However, if they are, the market for him will be vast.