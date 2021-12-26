NFL World Reacts To Wild Chargers-Texans Game

The Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game was expected to be a laugher with the Chargers easily coming out on top. That hasn’t been the case today, much to the surprise of the NFL world.

The 8-6 Chargers were 13.5-point favorites on the road against the 3-11 Texans heading into today’s game. But after giving up an early touchdown to Texans running back Rex Burkhead, it was clear that the game wouldn’t be a cakewalk for either team.

Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills, recently named the full-time starter, was on point with his passes, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. But Burkhead stole the show with 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side, Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert was uncharacteristically off-target. He threw two interceptions with no touchdowns – a rarity in his young NFL career. His second interception was a pick-six that sealed the win for Houston.

NFL fans were collectively stunned by the development. Between the lead changes and the role-reversal between the two teams, it’s been all anyone can talk about for hours:

The Chargers: *Have a huge chance to help playoff chances by beating the Texans* Also the Chargers: pic.twitter.com/44OSM2Ncqf — BetQL (@betqlapp) December 26, 2021

The Texans are flexing all over the Chargers more than a cover model during a fitness magazine shoot. pic.twitter.com/7jgPhb0ieW — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 26, 2021

The Chargers really lost to the Texans. Wow. That’s debilitating. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 26, 2021

Texans put 40 points on the Chargers??? pic.twitter.com/m2Mh0qyBwd — Top of the mornin 🤓🎩 (@DMVfan123V2) December 26, 2021

The 2021 season has been a lost year for the Houston Texans. Preseason front office strangeness all but ensured that the team would struggle this year. So no one was especially surprised when they lost eight games in a row.

But after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Texans are primed for their first winning streak of the year. It will be their first two-game winning streak since November 2020.

Houston went on to win the game 41-29.

Not a bad way to close out the season on a relatively high note.