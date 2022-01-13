The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Deshaun Watson On Thursday

Deshaun Watson looks on at the Texans game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson’s future in the NFL remains a mystery right now, but there are some people who suddenly believe he could return to the Houston Texans.

On Thursday, the Texans parted ways with head coach David Culley. He went 4-13 in his first year with the franchise, which was actually a good record considering how dull that roster is at the moment.

While it’s way too early to determine who’ll replace Culley in Houston, there are plenty of analysts and insiders who believe former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will be a candidate for the job.

It was recently announced that Watson wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins because of Flores. If he gets hired by Houston, perhaps that’ll change the way Watson views the franchise.

“You’ve got to imagine that Brian Flores is the front-runner for the Houston job now. If Flores gets hired, I’d expect to see Deshaun Watson rejoin the team for 2022,” Dave Kluge of Footballguys said. 

“People have been wondering if Flores cleans the slate and keeps Watson,” NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said. 

“I think the Deshaun stuff is awful and I would prefer him gone, but from a football standpoint, hiring Flores if it gets Watson to stay is the thing to do,” Michael Connor of SportsTalk 790 tweeted.

“Culley gets totally screwed in Houston. But the Watson will stay if the Texans hire Flores story line is going to be a juicy one,” Shaun Morash of CBS Sports Radio tweeted.

It was recently reported that Houston hopes to move Watson before free agency opens on March 16.

Maybe the Texans’ stance on a Watson trade will change now that it’s entering a new regime.

