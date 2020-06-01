Star NFL WR Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

The ongoing protests throughout America in response to the death of George Floyd last week have led to Colin Kaepernick’s name being mentioned frequently.

Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem back in 2016 to bring attention to police brutality and systemic inequality in America. He has not played in the NFL since, but still has plenty of support from current players.

One of those players is DeAndre Hopkins. The Arizona Cardinals star posted a picture last week in which he’s wearing a black “I’m with Kap” jersey. Bleacher Report shared the photo and said Hopkins is with Kaepernick today, but the four-time All-Pro corrected their caption on his own Twitter.

“Everyday,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins, who is pretty active on Twitter normally, has shared his opinion on the killing of George Floyd over the last few days.

This offseason, Hopkins was dealt to the Cardinals after seven seasons with the Houston Texans. The move sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins has topped 1,000 yards receiving in five of his seven pro campaigns. Last year, he pulled in 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games and added 15 receptions for 208 yards in a pair of playoff contests.