The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nike Announces Decision On Deshaun Watson Endorsement

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Nike has suspended its endorsement of Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans quarterback deals with more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

News of Nike’s decision was first reported by CNBC’s Jabari Young and has since been confirmed by multiple outlets.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said via statement.

According to sports and entertainment lawyer Darren Heitner, Nike would be using a morals clause in its contract with Watson to justify suspending the relationship.

With Nike being the first to halt its sponsorship, it will be interesting to see if other companies involved with Watson do the same.

Watson currently faces 22 lawsuits from women accusing the Pro Bowler of sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, Ashley Solis, Watson’s first accuser, revealed her identity and spoke publicly for the first time.

Solis, a massage therapist, alleges that Watson assaulted her on March 30, 2020 during a therapy session at her home.

“I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore. Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me,” Solis said.

A second accuser, Lauren Baxley, also came forward on Tuesday and went public with her allegations.

Meanwhile, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin claimed in a statement that Solis and her lawyer Tony Buzbee attempted to secure $100,000 in “hush money” before filing suit.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.